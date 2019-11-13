Man formally charged for abandoning pet in cage to starve to death

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man has been indicted after deputies say they found his pet starved to death in a cage.

Timothy Holt abandoned his home back in October. About one month later deputies found the animal inside the vacant home, dead.

Holt had been cited in the past for animal-related offenses. He is now being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

