Man formally charged for abandoning pet in cage to starve to death

Timothy Holt is charged with cruelty to animals after deputies say he left his pet alone to starve. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
 


Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man has been indicted after deputies say they found his pet starved to death in a cage.

Timothy Holt abandoned his home back in October. About one month later deputies found the animal inside the vacant home, dead.

Holt had been cited in the past for animal-related offenses. He is now being charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

