Man designs bathroom full of Masters memorabilia, complete with putting green rug

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- They say a man's bathroom is his haven, and in this case, it's the truth.

Gregg Thompson has always loved the Masters. He was able to attend a practice round years ago, but his dream is to get passes to a weekend tournament day.

In the meantime though, Thompson has his own little piece of Augusta National in his home. He took to Twitter this week to show off his new Masters bathroom.

It's an impressive display, complete with an Amen Corner shower curtain, a window view of another spot on the course, books, and even a putting green bath mat.

Thompson's home that hosts the shrine to his favorite sporting event sits more than 1,000 miles away from the Garden City, up in Wisconsin. He's been a fan or the tournament for more than 30 years.

"I love everything about it!"

