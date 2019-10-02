Man recovering from collapsed lung after doctors blame THC vaping

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A CSRA resident recently spent two days at University Hospital with a partially collapsed lung.

But doctors now say it was most likely due to vaping.

"Overtime, I kept getting pains right here, and then it'd move to over here, and then sometimes it'd be up here and I thought it was my heart," Joshua Carroll said.

Vaping-related illnesses are on the rise across the country, and Carroll's proving they're right here at home, too.

Carroll, 23, said he used an e-cigarette with THC for three months before he started to feel pain in his chest, shoulder, and back.

The CDC says there have been at least 12 deaths caused by vaping, and one of them was in Georgia.

In most cases, the CDC says people were vaping THC, which is what Carroll was vaping.

Carroll says in a little more than a month, he bought around 25 cartridges and vaped them all.

Now he's stuck at home for the next 2 weeks in recovery.

Carroll says he knows a lot of people who also vape, and he wants to let them know the effects are real and can happen to anyone.

"People my age are just like me: stubborn, 'I'm feeling fine. I don't know what this guy's talking about. He don't know what he's talking about,' but I promise you when you're in that hospital, you're going to know and they're going to wish they would've listened to me," Carroll said.

The CDC says the chemical in THC cartridges and other vaping products are making people sick, but they haven't been able to nail down exactly which one yet.

