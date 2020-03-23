Man charged with murder in connection with 51-year-old's disappearance

Monday, March 23, 2020

Ronald Harris has been charged with murder. While no body has been found, investigators have listed the victim as missing man John Devore. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 51-year-old.

Ronald Harris was arrested last week in connection with the burglary of John Devore’s home.

The murder charge was added to Harris on Monday morning and lists Devore as the victim.

Richmond County investigators spent a portion of Friday morning at a landfill looking for Devore.

We’re not told if a body was found.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.