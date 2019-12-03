Man charged with murder in October fatal shooting at apartment complex

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is being charged in connection with the murder of a man killed at Charlestowne South Apartments in October.

Michael Lamont Williams is charged with the murder of Devante Green, 24.

The incident happened back on Oct. 13 around 6:48 p.m.

Green's body was found dead behind one of the apartment buildings.

Investigators now believe Williams was at the incident location with another suspect when the shooting took place.

That second suspect remains unknown at this time.

