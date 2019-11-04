Man charged with murder in April 2019 shooting at gas station

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is being charged in connection with an April 2019 murder, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Artavius Keon Ward is charged with murder in the death of Brian Harris, an 18-year-old that was killed at a gas station on Gordon Highway back on April 19.

Ward also stands charged with aggravated assault and firearms possession in connection with the incident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station on Gordon Highway around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies at the scene were told that two cars were parked in the parking lot and that several people from one car approached the other and opened fire.

More on this story as it develops.

