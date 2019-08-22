Man charged with lying in The Scene beating now out of jail

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man charged with lying to investigators in the case of a 24-year-old woman beaten at an Augusta nightclub is out on bond.

Michael Gordon was charged with making a false statement about the case.

Gordon initially told investigators, according to the original incident report, that he watched Brittany Stevens climb over a handrail to grab one of the girls charged in the beating by her shirt.

Gordon also told deputies that a third person, a black male, pulled Stevens to the ground and kicked her.

The two girls in this case, Jordie Holt and Hollie Carter, were arrested Tuesday.

