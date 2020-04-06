Man charged with leaving scene of Aiken County fatal crash

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash in Warrenville.

A single-vehicle crash occurred on Briar Patch Lane between 11 p.m. and midnight March 30.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kyle R. Boswell, of Augusta.

Authorities said Boswell was a passenger in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that was traveling on Briar Patch Lane when the vehicle overturned, ejecting Boswell. He died of blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday that Brandon Paul Reeves, 30, of Warrenville, had been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

The patrol said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

