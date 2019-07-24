Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of acquaintance, police say

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man wanted for allegedly shooting an acquaintance over money has been arrested.

The New Ellenton Police Department says Joseph Michael Demetrius Dicks is charged with attempted murder and two counts of firearms possession.

Police say Dicks and the victim got into an argument over money, causing Dicks to pull out a revolver and shoot the woman.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Nondron Street.

