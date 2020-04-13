Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman in the shin

Monday, April 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 33-year-old man is being charged with attempted murder after investigators say he shot a 27-year-old woman in the shin.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Donnell Ferrell was arrested in connection with the April 11 incident.

Investigators say DPS officers responded to a shooting call on Edgefield Road and found the victim and another male hugging in a black car.

The victim told officers she had been hanging out with the man and Ferrell in the car when Ferrell allegedly shot his gun twice in the air.

The incident report says the other man also managed to push Ferrell's weapon away from the victim just before he opened fire a third time.

The victim, however, was struck in the shin area by a bullet and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ferrell was arrested the next day.

