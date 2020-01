Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man arrested on rape and aggravated assault charges has been found not guilty.

Joshua Woody was charged in connection with an incident back on June 8 and June 9, 2019.

Woody's case was heard last week where the not guilty verdict was delivered.

