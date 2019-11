Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is facing charges after deputies say he raped a girl on the Paine College campus.

According to a warrant, Frederick Williams II had sex with a woman against her will at 1235 15th Street -- Paine College's campus.

Details are limited. Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

