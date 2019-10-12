Man caught on camera setting up candlelight date at Columbus, GA RiverWalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Passersby on the Columbus RiverWalk on Wednesday, Oct. 9 noticed a sight you might not expect to see on the rocks by the Chattahoochee River.

A young man was seen setting up a candlelight dinner date on the rock island on the banks of the river in Uptown Columbus.

The man can be seen lighting candles and placing them around the island in preparation for the date.

There is also a table covered in a tablecloth and two chairs in the middle of the island to complete the setup for the romantic evening.

Christie Mills, who captured the photo, says “these are the kind of things that need to be posted and shared on social media...He gets a 100 in my book."

Both the man and his special someone are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.