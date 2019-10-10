Man captured in assault, false imprisonment case

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man wanted for an almost-week-old incident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, has been captured.

Deputies say Keith Kennard Reese was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment in an incident on Alexander Drive back on Oct. 4.

Reese, 41, is described as 5'11", weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No other information was made available about the nature of his arrest.

