Man being sought in connection with forgery at Zaxby's

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man in connection with a forgery last month in Augusta.

The unidentified man is wanted for questioning in reference to first-degree forgery that occurred Feb. 17, 2020, at Zaxby’s, 2849 Washington Road. Authorities released a surveillance image of the man on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Investigator William Hornsby or any sheriff’s financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

Under Georgia law, first-degree forgery is generally defined as committing forgery through writing and also attempting to use the forged document, for example, to pay for goods or services.

