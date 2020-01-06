Man arrested in double murder outside Augusta's Private I Club

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Charvez Eurrique Lawson is charged with the murder of two people. (Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is behind bars in Augusta after deputies say he shot and killed two people at a club.

Charvez Eurrique Lawson, 27, is charged with murder following a shooting at the Private I Club on Dec. 7, 2019.

Charles Lawson, III, and Jabrie Dominguez died after a shootout outside the club.

