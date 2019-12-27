Man arrested in deadly shooting of Thomson woman

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man has been arrested accused in the deadly shooting of a mother of four from Thomson Thursday night.

30-year-old Quatavious McGahee faces multiple charges including homicide, domestic violence, child endangerment, and aggravated assault. He sits in a McDuffie County jail.

In a news conference Friday, Thomson Police say McGahee fired multiple shots into a car Few was in. They say Few was there on Dixie Drive to pick up her kids from a babysitter's home.

Police also believe McGahee fired shots at another woman before driving away to a house on Noble Street in Thomson. Police say he kicked in the door to a woman's house, who then called the police.

The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office and a S.W.A.T. team responded to the home with Thomson Police. McGahee then surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Thomson Police say McGahee is the estranged husband of Few, and say they had several domestic incidents in the past.

Few was the mother of four young children, all under the age of five. Police believe at least one of those kids is McGahee's.

Police also say they believe Few was abused, and was trying to end her relationship with McGahee.

The children are in the custody of DFACS, and police say they are looking to release them to a relative.

Police say the child endangerment charge for McGahee is because Few's kids were there when the shooting happened.

Right now, police say McGahee is the only suspect in the case.