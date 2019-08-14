Man arrested after deadly shooting at Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says another person is in custody for a deadly double shooting at Glennwood Apartments on Lumpkin Rd.

Day'Shon Antonie Kimble surrendered to the Sheriff's Office around 11:40 a.m. He's behind bars in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Investigators linked Kimble to the July, 24 deaths of Malik Harvey, 18, and Jahlil Brickhouse, 20. Warrants on Kimble charge him with two counts of murder and firearms possession.

Another man, Ryan Taylor, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and firearms possession. He was arrested on July, 25.