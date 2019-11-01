Man arrested in burglary after deputies say he ran through 2 homes to get away

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Warrenville man is behind bars after a burglary on Madison Avenue, in Aiken.

According to an incident report, the victims of the burglary were asleep when one of them woke up. They say Samuel Davis Missinne was assaulting them.

When he ran, Missinne allegedly shoved his victims out of his way, ran through their neighbor's house, and got away momentarily.

Missinne was tracked down by the Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team and he was arrested Thursday evening.

