Man arrested for tossing footballs with tobacco over correction center fence

Friday, May 15, 2020

LEE COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials say a Gaffney man was arrested after he was found tossing footballs with tobacco and other items over the fence of a correctional institute.

According to the SC Department of Corrections, Rodney Tate Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

His charges involve attempting to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution.

SCDC would like to thank the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this arrest.

