Man arrested for sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2014

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

According to an incident report, a victim says Montrail Glover had sexually assaulted her multiple times throughout the summer of 2014 while he was living with her nd her mother in Aiken.

The victim says Glover would lock her in her mother's room when she was at work every day and assault her through use of a game. She was 6 years old when the alleged abuse was happening.

Glover was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

