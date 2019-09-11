Man arrested, charged in murder of missing man

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A murder suspect has been arrested in Richmond County just one day after a body was found in a shallow grave.

According to a warrant, John Irvin Daniels has been arrested and charged in a murder that happened Aug. 28.

The same warrant says the victim, John Jones, was shot in the head and killed on the 3600 block of Meadowlark Road, in Augusta.

A case report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Jones' mother reported him missing on Aug. 31. She told the responding deputy Jones went to work on Aug. 28 but never came back home.

Jones' mother says she called Villa Europa where he worked, but he hadn't been to work recently. Villa Europa also said Jones had been missing.

