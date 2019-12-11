Man and woman arrested for shaking baby

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man and woman are facing child cruelty charges after a baby was found injured.

21-year-old Kastarra Sha'Quinta Lawrence and 20-year-old Zeric Orlando Wideman were arrested Wednesday. Both are charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to arrest warrants, Lawrence and Wideman were living on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road when they allegedly shook a 3-month-old baby, causing hemorrhaging and brain bleeding.

The suspects' relationship to the child is unknown.

