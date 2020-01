Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man investigators believe murdered an 82-year-old blind woman has been formally charged.

Andrew Dawson has been indicted on murder charges and and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of Elizabeth Thompson.

Thompson was found dead in her home on Kennedy Drive in October 2019. Investigators said Thompson's home had been forcibly entered just before 7:30 a.m.

