Man accused in Aiken murder, attempted murder, returns for charges

Friday, July 5, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man who was wanted in an Aiken murder in late April is back in Aiken to face charges.

Arnold Patrick Reeves was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina, back in May in connection to 36-year-old Charlie Wenner's murder.

Wenner and a woman, investigators said, were coming home to a Valley Drive residence when Reeves shot Wenner with a shotgun.

Investigators said Wenner and the woman got into a scuffle over the shotgun, which went off again, wounding the woman in her hand.

Reeves is expected to be charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is now in Aiken awaiting bond.

