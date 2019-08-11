Man, 79, charged with 74-year-old wife’s murder

Investigators processed the scene Saturday at a home in Derry where they said 74-year-old Ellen Munstis was shot and killed.

A 79-year-old New Hampshire man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 74-year-old wife. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

Neighbors on either side say they never heard gunshots.

"It’s definitely a little shocking," said Justin Tilton, one of the neighbors.

The victim's husband, 79-year-old Roderick Munstis, is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say he called 9-1-1 just after midnight Saturday.

"Phone call came from them, the caller identified himself as Roderick Munstis and asked for police to respond," Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said. "At this point, we don't know of any previous history with regards to these two individuals or to this address."

According to town records, the home was built in 1974 and the Munstises are the only owners ever listed.

One neighbor said he hadn’t spoken to Mr. Munstis in years but had no idea that he had a wife. Another said he didn’t know who lived there.

"Been over three years we lived here and I have never seen them at all. So, they are very quiet people," Tilton said.

Investigators are hopeful new information will surface.

"We're really trying to find individuals who interacted with the Munstises, either Ellen or Roderick, to try to find out a little bit more about the nature of their relationship with one another and also any ties that they have in the community," Agati said.

The AG's office said at this point, it has not been able to identify any known family members.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and the suspect is set to appear in court Monday.

Anyone who knows anything about the couple or heard anything in that area late Friday night, they are asked to call Derry police.

