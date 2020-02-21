Man, 59, identified as victim in Edgefield County hit-and-run

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Edgefield County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday.

According to the coroner's office, Stanley Quimby, 59, was found dead off the side of Sweetwater Road Thursday morning.

The vehicle was traveling north on Sweetwater Road when the driver hit the man, South Carolina Highway Patrol says. They do not know the make or model of the vehicle but say it is possible gray and could have damage to the right front and passenger side.

If you have information about this crash or the vehicle, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

