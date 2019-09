Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged a man after a woman was killed in a crash this week.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Monday. Now, Quinton James, 59, is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and following too closely.

Quinton and Hayes were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

