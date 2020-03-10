Man, 55, awaiting charges after deputies say he held a 17-year-old at gunpoint

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 55-year-old is awaiting charges after the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says he held a 17-year-old girl hostage at gunpoint.

Officials arrested Juan Eduardo Fuentes after the Burke County SWAT Team and Jefferson County deputies arrived at a residence on Nelson Lane near Louisville.

Investigators say they were called to the residence around 12:20 p.m. after a report from a 37-year-old woman that a 17-year-old girl was being physically assaulted and tied up at the home by Fuentes.

The woman told deputies she had just escaped the home herself to call for help and that Fuentes had threatened to kill the teen if she called police.

Deputies and the SWAT team arrived a short time later and attempted to contact Fuentes. Just over an hour later, the teen was released unharmed and Fuentes surrendered without incident.

Investigators are continuing to figure out what exactly took place during the incident.

Fuentes, meanwhile, sits in a Jefferson County Jail awaiting charges.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.