Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 50-year-old man stands charged with beating a child so severely that it caused injury.

According to arrest warrants, JB Lindsey has been charged with first degree cruelty to children.

Warrants say Lindsey beat the young child with a belt, causing swelling and bruising.

