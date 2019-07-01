Man, 48, charged with two counts of child molestation

Monday, July 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after kissing two young children and attempting to have sex with one of them.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Johnson, Jr. has been charged with two counts of non-aggravated child molestation.

Johnson, according to the arrest warrant got into a bed with a 9-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister and kissed both of the children before trying to have sex with the 9-year-old.

The 9-year-old, the warrant said, managed to get away.

The warrant says the mother of the children was asleep in her room and unaware of what was going on.

