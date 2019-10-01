Man, 46, succumbs to gunshot wound sustained in Friday shooting

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after officials say he was shot.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office identified the man as Kenneth Broadnax.

Investigators say the shooting took place on Amsterdam Drive on Friday around 2 p.m.

Broadnax was shot one time and rushed to Doctors Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

No other information was made available.

