Man, 41, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash following GSP chase

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 41-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash following a chase in North Augusta on Tuesday night has died.

According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, Troy Archie died at Augusta University Health from injuries sustained in the crash.

Archie, according to the Georgia State Patrol, was clocked at 70 MPH in a 45 MPH zone on Doug Barnard Parkway.

A trooper attempted to stop Archie, but he did not stop and continued toward on Highway 1 and North Augusta.

Speeds in the chase reached 100 MPH before GSP terminated the chase.

Archie, investigators said, kept going and hit a curb on Jefferson Davis Highway and Hamburg Road. He was ejected from his bike.

The case remains under investigation.

