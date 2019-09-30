Man, 41, accused of showing young girls adult toys, calling them beautiful

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Augusta man has been arrested and charged after deputies say he approached two young girls.

Jerry Wayne Matthews allegedly approached a 13-year-old and another young girl at a business on the 2800 block of Washington Road. An arrest warrant claims he told the girls he had something to show them.

Deputies say he handed the 13-year-old girl a shoebox filled with adult toys, and told her, "you're so beautiful".

Matthews is charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

