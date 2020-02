Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 36-year-old man is charged with pornography charges.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office incident report says Norman Fiddmont III secretly recorded a girl by sliding his cell phone under a bathroom door.

Fiddmont, the report said, initially denied the action when confronted by the victim and another person.

Bond was set for Fiddmont at $10,100.

