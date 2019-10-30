Man, 35, hit with kidnapping charges for three-week-old domestic dispute

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 35-year-old stands charged after the Aiken County Sheriff's Office says he opened fire on his wife with a shotgun.

Deangelo Marquise Atkerson is charged with first degree domestic violence, five counts of kidnapping, and possession of weapon during violent crime.

The incident in question happened over three weeks ago at a residence on Wagener Road.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call and found Atkerson's wife still there.

The wife reportedly told deputies she and Atkerson had got into an argument that escalated when the shotgun was fired.

Atkerson fled the scene, the wife said, and he was finally captured Wednesday on Audubon Circle due to tips from the community.

