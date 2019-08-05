Man, 33, arrested in fatal Augusta double shooting

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies have arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Two men were shot, one of whom died, early Sunday morning on the 400 block of 11th Street outside of the Studio Neighborhood Bar.

42-year-old Marlow Jones of South Carolina and 29-year-old Mario McKie of Augusta. They were each shot at least once.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, Andre Madison, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife or firearm.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.