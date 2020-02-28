Man, 33, arrested and charged with child molestation in Augusta

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is behind bars in Augusta for child molestation.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Burrows, 33, after an alleged incident that happened Feb. 23rd.

According to an arrest warrant, Burrows "did an immoral act" of a sexual nature with a 10-year-old girl.

The warrant claims he took the girl into a bathroom and exposed himself, asking her to "come here".

Burrows is charged with child molestation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.