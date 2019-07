Friday, July 5, 2019

Ambulance Response / Source: MGN Image

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified a 30-year-old man killed in an ATV crash.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Terrance Rainer crashed an ATV into a tree off Red Oak Drive just before 11 p.m.

Rainey was not wearing a helmet, Ables said, and died due to blunt force trauma.

A toxicology report is pending.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved