Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 30-year-old North Augusta man was killed Friday following an accident in Warrenville.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says Richard Vaz died at 12:41 p.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

Vaz, according to the coroner's office, was travelling on Piney Heights Road and turned onto Pine Log Road when he came into the path of an oncoming cement truck.

A toxicology report is pending.