Fort Gordon sailor, 29, charged with child molestation involving teen

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man listed as a sailor with the U.S. Navy at Fort Gordon is being charged after what investigators say he did with a 14-year-old girl.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged 29-year-old Erik Nelson on May 26 with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident involving a 14-year-old girl he had been communicating with through text messaging.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.