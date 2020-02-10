Man, 29, arrested in connection to armed robbery, kidnapping at Chop House

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Deputies have arrested a man who they believe was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping in Augusta.

Ramsey Treece, 29, was arrested Sunday after a robbery at Chop House at the Augusta Mall.

According to an incident report, Treece walked into the kitchen at the restaurant and threatened employees with a gun, telling them to lay on the ground and give him their cell phones.

The suspect told the manager to take him to her office and open the safe. He then told the employees in the kitchen to also go back of the restaurant near the office.

Treece allegedly took an unknown amount of money from the safe as well as the employees' phones. He tried to get into a second safe using a power drill but was unsuccessful.

The suspect left the restaurant on foot with a blue bag.

Treece is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime, and multiple counts of kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.