Man, 25, arrested for attempted murder after wife was stabbed with 8 to 10-inch knife

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after a woman was stabbed Tuesday.

Daniel Jacob Mosier, 25, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon after a woman was found in Graniteville with an 8 to 10-inch knife embedded in her chest.

The sheriff's office says it was a domestic incident on Leitner Street, and the woman injured was Mosier's wife.

When deputies arrived to the home, they found Mosier walking down the street.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

