Man, 24, wanted in Aiken shooting turns self in

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man wanted in connection with a shooting in Aiken County has turned himself in.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Williams, 24, surrendered at the sheriff's office Tuesday morning. Williams is charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Williams had been sought following the June 27 shooting of a 28-year-old man on Bonnie Blue Drive.

According to investigators, deputies arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found the victim had been shot several times. A witness reportedly told deputies that the victim and Williams were having an argument before the shooting.

That witness, Lachell Smith Guzman, 20, has also been charged with conspiring with Williams to rob the victim.