Man, 22, gets 10-year sentence on child pornography charge

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man arrested as part of a multi-state investigation into child pornography has been sentenced.

Claude Martin Johnson, IV, 22, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Johnson had previously been given seven years of probation in 2015 on a child molestation charge.

The latest charge came as part of the conditions of his probation. On May 1, 2019, officers conducted a search at Johnson's home where officials say they found multiple images of child pornography and two cell phones.

“This sentence should send a clear message to anyone who would try to take advantage of innocent children,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “Johnson’s 10 years in prison will give him plenty of time to think about his unacceptable behavior. But more importantly, while in prison, he won't be able to do harm to any more children.”

Johnson and 30 others were arrested during an operation called "Southern Impact III."

