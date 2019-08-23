Man, 22, and 15-year-old charged in murder of man in McDuffie County

Friday, August 23, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 22-year-old is now being charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found dead in McDuffie County.

Sanriquez Antonio Williams, 22, is charged with murder after a search warrant was executed at his residence on White Road in Columbia County.

Williams is charged with the death of Gabriel Jackson, Jr., whose body was found on Kelly Road back on Aug. 13.

A 15-year-old has also been charged with murder in this case.

An investigation is ongoing.

