Man, 21, indicted on murder charges in August fatal shooting

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 21-year-old charged in a homicide on Goldfinch Drive has been indicted.

Jamario Delgado Anderson was arrested in DeKalb County, GA this morning on a murder warrant back in September.

Since then, he's been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a first offender probation.

Investigators say Anderson killed Jaylyne Cannon back on Aug. 31.

Cannon was found dead due to an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.