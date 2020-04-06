Man, 20, and juvenile charged in overnight Aiken burglary

Monday, April 6, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 20-year-old and an unidentified juvenile have been arrested and charged with burglary following an incident in Aiken early Monday morning.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Jakari Keishawn Earle and the juvenile are officially charged with second-degree burglary in the incident at Tyler Brothers.

Investigators say deputies were called to the business on Railroad Avenue in Wagener around 2 a.m. after a burglar alarm was tripped.

Deputies say they found a broken out front glass door and a witness who told them they spotted two suspects running from the scene toward a wooded area.

Aiken County bloodhounds were called to the scene, investigators said, and quickly located Earle and the juvenile in a nearby shed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.