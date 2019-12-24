Man, 18, wanted in the death of Graniteville mother and 1-year-old

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect has been named in the shooting death of a mother and her 1-year-old son in Graniteville.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson. He's wanted on two counts of murder.

Mal'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah were shot and killed at the Kalmia Apartments last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 648-6811.

