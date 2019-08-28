Man, 18, charged with vandalism that caused thousands in damage at Aiken Co. church

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An 18-year-old is being charged in connection with a vandalism at a church in Aiken County.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Christian Skyler Morris has been charged with malicious injury to real property more than $2,000.

The arrest comes after a 10-day investigation into the vandalism at Calvary Baptist Church.

Investigators now believe Morris threw rocks at 11 windows, egged several doors, and wrote profanity on walls.

The damage to the church is estimated to be several thousand dollars.

Investigators are also seeking a young girl between the ages of 14 and 15 that is suspected to be involved in this case.

